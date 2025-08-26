Netflix embraces generative AI in shows, but only under these guidelines

A few weeks ago, Netflix confirmed that it used generative AI for the first time ever in a TV show. Shortly after, the streaming giant shared a set of guidelines with its creators for promoting the responsible and transparent use of new technology while avoiding legal trouble.

In a blog post about the new guidelines, Netflix said, “Generative AI tools (GenAI) that allow users to rapidly generate new and creatively unique media (video, sound, text, and image) are increasingly being used across creative workflows in Content Production.”

“At Netflix, we see these tools as valuable creative aids when used transparently and responsibly,” the company added.

“Given the sensitivities surrounding the use of these tools and the evolving legal landscape, it is essential to act responsibly when employing generative workflows,” it further stated.

Netflix's guide for creators using Generative AI: 1) The outputs do not replicate or substantially recreate identifiable characteristics of unowned or copyrighted material, or infringe any copyright-protected works

2) The generative tools used do not store, reuse, or train on production data inputs or outputs.

3) Where possible, generative tools are used in an enterprise-secured environment to safeguard inputs.

4) Generated material is temporary and not part of the final deliverables.

5) Generative AI is not used to replace or generate new talent performances or union-covered work without consent.

Netflix says only the creators who can “confidently say 'yes'” to all the above terms can use generative AI while informing the company. If the creators are unsure about following the guidelines, they will have to seek legal guidance from the company before moving forward.

The company also listed areas where specific written approval is required before moving forward with the generative AI use. This includes using proprietary data, using other artists' work to train AI models, using AI to create main characters or key visual elements, using prompts that resemble public figures or reference copyrighted materials, and more.

The company also forbids creators from using generative AI in certain situations, including creating content around real events.