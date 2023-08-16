Netflix expands gaming initiative with tests on TVs and computers

Netflix is taking its gaming initiative to the next level, with plans to conduct game tests on specific televisions and computers. Mike Verdu, the company's Vice President of Games, detailed these developments in a blog post on Monday.

To expand the accessibility of games, Netflix is initiating a limited beta test for a small cohort of members in Canada and the United Kingdom. The test will debut on select TVs starting Monday, and in the coming weeks, it will extend to PCs and Macs via Netflix.com on compatible browsers.

Having initially entered the gaming sphere by launching games for mobile devices in November 2021, Netflix has been working to broaden its gaming offerings. Until now, the platform's games have exclusively been accessible on Apple's iOS and Alphabet's Android.

The preliminary test phase will feature titles like "Oxenfree" from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and "Molehew's Mining Adventure," an arcade-style gem-mining game.

For TV users, the games can be played via their phones, while PC and Mac users can enjoy the games on Netflix.com using a keyboard and mouse.

Mike Verdu explained, "By expanding game availability to various devices, our aim is to enhance the gaming experience for our members worldwide."

Netflix has revealed that the games on TV will function on devices from initial partners such as Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku devices, and others.

Back in March, the company announced its plans to release an additional 40 games later in the year, along with 70 games currently in development through partnerships. This is in addition to the 16 games that are already being created by Netflix's in-house game studios.

Recently, Netflix released the Netflix Game Controller app on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads. The Netflix Game Controller app functions as a virtual gamepad, facilitating gameplay of Netflix games on TV. Compatible with devices running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 and later, the app pairs with your TV to enable gaming through your mobile device.