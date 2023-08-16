Netflix expands gaming initiative with tests on TVs and computers

Netflix expands gaming initiative with tests on TVs and computers1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Netflix is expanding its gaming initiative by conducting game tests on specific TVs and computers, starting in Canada and the UK. The games will be accessible on select TVs, followed by PCs and Macs via Netflix.com.
Netflix is taking its gaming initiative to the next level, with plans to conduct game tests on specific televisions and computers. Mike Verdu, the company's Vice President of Games, detailed these developments in a blog post on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message