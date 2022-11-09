Netflix explores investing in sports leagues, bidding on streaming rights4 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 06:34 PM IST
Streaming giant eyes sports like tennis and surfing; Co-CEO Reed Hastings has been wary of rising costs for rights
Netflix Inc. is warming up to the idea of offering live sports on its platform—as long as it can do so without breaking the bank, according to people familiar with the discussions.