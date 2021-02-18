Netflix introduces step-by-step guide for parental controls

Netflix has launched new options for parental controls last year. The video streaming platform has now introduced a step by step guide for parents and guardians to help navigate through the options and make the most of them. In order to expand the reach of the new updated options and to make it more accessible, Netflix has introduced the step-by-step guide in multiple languages which also includes Hindi.

In order to simplify the use, Netflix is allowing downloadable PDF with graphics and instructions to help the user. Within the graphics, the video streaming platform has also provided a checklist to help keep track of the learning progress.

Netflix, through an official blog, states that its users want to make the right viewing decisions for their families and these new options will help keep the viewing experience segregated.

The company has created new, shareable illustrations of the Netflix service in Hindi, Bahasa Indonesia, Malay, Japanese, Korean, Thai and Vietnamese to provide step-by-step guides that educate their members. These graphics share more about our parental controls including:

How to set up a kids profile

How to choose maturity ratings or block specific series and films

How to lock profiles on your account using a protected PIN

How to turn autoplay on or off

How to access viewing history for a children’s profile

In order to download the new sharable instructions, the user can click here.

