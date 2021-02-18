Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Netflix introduces step-by-step guide for parental controls
The company has created new, shareable illustrations of the Netflix service

Netflix introduces step-by-step guide for parental controls

1 min read . 03:05 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

Netflix has introduced the step-by-step guide in multiple languages which also includes Hindi

Netflix has launched new options for parental controls last year. The video streaming platform has now introduced a step by step guide for parents and guardians to help navigate through the options and make the most of them. In order to expand the reach of the new updated options and to make it more accessible, Netflix has introduced the step-by-step guide in multiple languages which also includes Hindi.

Netflix has launched new options for parental controls last year. The video streaming platform has now introduced a step by step guide for parents and guardians to help navigate through the options and make the most of them. In order to expand the reach of the new updated options and to make it more accessible, Netflix has introduced the step-by-step guide in multiple languages which also includes Hindi.

In order to simplify the use, Netflix is allowing downloadable PDF with graphics and instructions to help the user. Within the graphics, the video streaming platform has also provided a checklist to help keep track of the learning progress.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In order to simplify the use, Netflix is allowing downloadable PDF with graphics and instructions to help the user. Within the graphics, the video streaming platform has also provided a checklist to help keep track of the learning progress.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Netflix, through an official blog, states that its users want to make the right viewing decisions for their families and these new options will help keep the viewing experience segregated.

The company has created new, shareable illustrations of the Netflix service in Hindi, Bahasa Indonesia, Malay, Japanese, Korean, Thai and Vietnamese to provide step-by-step guides that educate their members. These graphics share more about our parental controls including:

  • How to set up a kids profile
  • How to choose maturity ratings or block specific series and films
  • How to lock profiles on your account using a protected PIN
  • How to turn autoplay on or off
  • How to access viewing history for a children’s profile

In order to download the new sharable instructions, the user can click here.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.