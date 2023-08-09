Netflix launches Game Controller app for TV gaming: Details inside1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Netflix releases Game Controller app for TV gaming. Aimed at expanding subscriber base and attracting wider audience.
Netflix is steadily advancing its foray into the gaming arena. While already offering ad-free game downloads on Android and iOS devices, the streaming giant is gearing up for the official launch of Netflix games on television. In a latest move, Netflix has released the Netflix Game Controller app on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads, with an expected rollout to Android phones in the near future.