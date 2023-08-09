Netflix is steadily advancing its foray into the gaming arena. While already offering ad-free game downloads on Android and iOS devices, the streaming giant is gearing up for the official launch of Netflix games on television. In a latest move, Netflix has released the Netflix Game Controller app on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads, with an expected rollout to Android phones in the near future.

The Netflix Game Controller app functions as a virtual gamepad, facilitating gameplay of Netflix games on TV. Compatible with devices running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 and later, the app pairs with your TV to enable gaming through your mobile device.

Its App Store description succinctly outlines its purpose:

"Coming soon to Netflix. Play games on your TV with the Netflix Game Controller. This Game Controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device."

Netflix's venture into cloud gaming began in 2021, primarily targeting smartphones with modest specifications. The company's goal has been to make its gaming titles accessible to a wide audience, all without the intrusion of ads. Recent additions to its cloud gaming lineup include titles such as Laya's Horizon, World of Goo Remastered, and Spooky Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

The release of the Netflix Game Controller app comes around five months after Leanne Loombe, Netflix's VP of External Games, hinted at the early stages of this initiative. Netflix has exercised caution in its approach to cloud gaming, cognizant of challenges such as hardware limitations and potential lag issues. Loombe's cautionary stance emerged in the wake of Google Stadia's abrupt departure from the gaming scene.

Despite initial hurdles, Netflix is making strategic moves to expand its subscriber base and diversify its offerings. This move aligns with Netflix's drive to attract a broader audience, particularly in regions like India, where the platform aims to harness the potential of cloud gaming as a compelling attraction, in contrast to its lack of live sports streaming, a feature offered by rivals like Apple and Disney.