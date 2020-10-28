The new feature has been spotted by XDA Developers hidden in an APK build of the application with version no. 7.79.1. While there’s no functionality that has been added to the app in this regard, one of the strings in the APK mentions that “Save your data by turning off the video and listening to your favorite shows." Another follow up string states, “The video is off, but you can continue listening to your show while you are busy doing other things."