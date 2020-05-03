Netflix new feature on Android allows pruning of continue watching list

Netflix has been the go to application for many people across the world and the streaming giant is trying to improve viewers experience by making some small but helpful changes. Many users sample a few episodes or just few minutes of an episode and decide to stop watching the show or movie but the series/show continues to exist on the ‘continue watching’ list. With this new update Netflix is giving Android users a chance to modify this list according to their personal tastes.

According to a report by Gizmodo, the streaming service has given it’s Android users the option to modify their ‘continue watching’ list. So far, the option was not available to Android smartphone or tablet users. A three dot option will appear next to the list that will allow the user to remove the shows or series they won’t want to watch again or go back to. The new feature can be expected on the app soon.

Currently, users have the liberty to prune the continue watching list on the browser by going into account settings, selecting the profile that needs editing and then clicking on viewing activity. The user can then remove any of the previously watched shows from the list.

Another feature that was recently introduced for Android users includes the screen lock for smartphones. This new feature helps avoid accidental touches on the phone while watching a show.

To add more subscribers Netflix had also launched a ₹199 per month plan that is only limited to mobile viewing.

