Netflix is one of the first OTT apps that entered the Indian market. The company has been consistent with most of its plans since its launch in the country. In order to attract more viewers, Netflix also added a special mobile-only plan that was offered at a much lower cost. Now, the company has introduced a offer that is bound to attact more viewers.

For the first time, Netflix will be allowing non-users to access some of the most popular Netflix Original content. These users will not have to pay anything or even make an account on Netflix to access these free movies. The company is confident that once the user watches the content they will be convinced to join their subscription.

Netflix will allow select movies and TV shows under free access. The movies include Murder Mystery, Baby Boss back in Business, Bird Box and The Two Popes. Some of the most popular TV shows will be available for free. The list includes Stranger Things, Elite, When They See Us, Love is Blind, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie. Netflix claims that the selection of content may change from time to time.

In order for non-members to access this content, the user just has to go to netflix.com/in/watch-free. The link will open the page with all the free content listed on it. The user can select whatever they like to watch.

The new free content will be available to users across the globe. The landing page of the link explains why the OTT application is providing this new offer. “Netflix is the premier destination for all your entertainment needs. But don’t take our word for it -- check out some of our favourite movies and TV shows, absolutely free," Netflix wrote on its website.

