Netflix plans to expand reach with free, 'Ad-supported tier in Asia and Europe: Report
Netflix is reportedly launching a free, ad-supported plan in select Asian and European markets to attract more viewers and compete with local free TV services. The company aims to increase ad revenue and enhance its advertising technology platform by the end of 2025.
Streaming giant Netflix is poised to make a significant change to its subscription model by launching a free, ad-supported plan in select Asian and European markets. This new offering aims to broaden Netflix's audience by providing access to its extensive content library at no cost, aligning with the company's strategy to expand its user base and compete with local free TV services.