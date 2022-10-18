Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Netflix Profile Transfer feature announced: What is it and how it works

1 min read . 06:47 PM ISTLivemint
Netflix Profile Transfer feature has started rolling out to users across the globe

  • Profile Transfer feature was announced by Netflix via a blog post. It said that the ‘much requested’ feature has started rolling out to users across the globe.

Video streaming app Netflix has announced a new feature for its users. Dubbed as Profile Transfer feature, it will allow people using your others’ Netflix account to transfer their profile data like personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings. In simpler words, if you do not have a Netflix membership, but are currently watching Netflix content via a profile on someone else's account, you will be able to carry your Netflix data when you start your own membership.

At present, users can have up to 5 profiles on a single Netflix account. Each profile can have its own maturity level, viewing restrictions, profile lock, viewing activity log, game saves, subtitle appearance, playback settings, personalized TV show and movie suggestions along with my list, ratings and email.

Profile Transfer feature was announced by Netflix via a blog post. It said that the ‘much requested’ feature has started rolling out to users across the globe.

“Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership", the blog post reads.

Once the feature is available for an account, Netflix will notify the user by email. Transferring a profile in Netflix requires a few simple steps. These are

- Open Netflix and go to the “Transfer Profile" option

- The feature will appear when you hover over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage

- Next, all one has to do is to to follow the on-screen instructions

In case one wishes to turn off the profile transfer feature, they can do so from the account settings at any time.

Recently, Netflix announced to roll out its affordable ad-supported plan in November this year. The plans are targeted at customers who find its existing plans expensive and are willing to see ads on the platform in order to pay less premium. The move is likely to bring more users to the streaming service. Netflix’s new ad-supported plan is dubbed as ‘Basic with Ads' plan and costs $6.99 (approx. 600).

