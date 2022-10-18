Netflix Profile Transfer feature announced: What is it and how it works

Video streaming app Netflix has announced a new feature for its users. Dubbed as Profile Transfer feature, it will allow people using your others’ Netflix account to transfer their profile data like personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings. In simpler words, if you do not have a Netflix membership, but are currently watching Netflix content via a profile on someone else's account, you will be able to carry your Netflix data when you start your own membership.

