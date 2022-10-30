Netflix Profile Transfer features arrives in India: A mini-guide to enable plans

Netflix started to inform users in India about the availability of its Profile Transfer in their accounts via email notifications. Launched earlier this week, the new feature allows users to quickly transfer an existing profile to a new account. All their recommendations, viewing history, My List, settings, saved games and more will be transferred seamlessly, as per Netflix.
How to transfer a profile to a new account:
Those who wish to transfer their accounts can start by signing into an account (on a web browser) that has the profile you access.
You can either visit your Netflix Account page or you can find this option in the selection drop-down on the homepage.
Select the profile you want to start a new account with in the Profiles and Parental Controls section. For example, if you are sharing their account with three other users, you can click on their profile and you will be greeted with a number of options.
Spot the ‘Transfer this profile’ option and click ‘Transfer’. However, it looks like even if the feature is turned on in your profile, the transfer will not be enabled until 10 days from the date the notification is received.
A link will be shared with the Netflix account owner who can instantly enable it by clicking the link. Netflix also says that it will keep a copy of the profile on the original account.
Enter the email address and password you would like to use for the new account and follow the prompts on the screen to finish setting up the account.
What all will be transferred
Data including recommendations, viewing history, My List, settings, saved games and more will be transferred to the new profile. All saved games and game progress will be connected to a profile and will move to the new account.