Netflix users are accustomed to using the ‘Continue Watching’ tab on its homepage. As the name suggests, users get a chance to see what they have been watching and also resume from the specific point they left off from. However, even trying a new series or movie leaves it in the tab, making it clunky and not useful.

In May, Netflix had introduced a feature that will help users prune their ‘Continue Watching’ list. The update seems to be landing for most users now. Using this new feature, the user will be able to remove certain titles from the list and in the process de-clutter it.

The new feature will be available to users watching Netflix on Android. The company will be releasing it for iOS on 29 June.

Netflix is also trying to better the experience of browsing content. Most of the times, the user has to access the episodes of a series by tapping on the thumbnail of the movie or series and then go into the seasons and episodes tab. According to The Verge, this might change soon. The company is expected to provide access to episode info and ratings by adding them directly into the menu when people tap on a title. This will save people from having to go into the movie or TV show's individual landing page.

Another feature that was recently introduced for Android users includes the screen lock for smartphones. This new feature helps avoid accidental touches on the phone while watching a show.

To add more subscribers Netflix had also launched a ₹199 per month plan that is only limited to mobile viewing.

With Inputs from Agencies

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated