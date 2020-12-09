Netflix StreamFest is live again: Details here

Netflix had showcased the first StreamFest last week which was exclusive to Indian users. Now the company has quietly re-opened access for StreamFest viewers which started from 9 December at 9AM and will continue for a period of two days which will last till 11 December 8:59PM. One major departure from how it was conducted last week is that Netflix has opted for weekdays instead of the weekend. Last week, the streaming giant limited the number of viewers accessing their catalogue of movies and shows for free. Since this time it is being done on weekdays, relatively more users should find it easier to view shows or movies.

New users need to open Netflix on either the app or on Desktop version. They can start streaming by just creating an account on Netflix using a phone number and a password. The streaming service will not demand any payment or even banking details to let the users view their shows or movies.

This will direct the user to a profile selection page. Anyone who signs in through StreamFest, will get access to only one stream in standard definition.

Since Netflix has capped the number of users that are allowed free access to their content. The platform many even show a message saying "StreamFest is at capacity". Netflix claims it will let the user know as soon as they can start streaming.

Users logging onto StreamFest will be able to access every feature that members currently use like creating Profiles (including Kids' Profiles), set Parental Controls, browse Netflix in Hindi, add series or films to 'My List', watch with subtitles or dubs, use Smart Downloads on mobile, and see the Top 10 list.

