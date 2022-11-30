Netflix to bring new mobiles games for iOS and Android: All you need to know

Netflix, a video streaming service, has introduced three new mobile games, titled ‘Three Kingdoms’ from Devolver Digital’, ‘Cats & Soup’ from Neowiz and ‘Hello Kitty Happiness Parade’ from Rogue Games. Notably, these mobile games will come included with Netflix membership without ads or in-app purchases.
Netflix, a video streaming service, has introduced three new mobile games, titled ‘Three Kingdoms’ from Devolver Digital’, ‘Cats & Soup’ from Neowiz and ‘Hello Kitty Happiness Parade’ from Rogue Games. Notably, these mobile games will come included with Netflix membership without ads or in-app purchases.
Reportedly, users can also find these games in the Netflix mobile app on their iOS and Android smart devices.
Reportedly, users can also find these games in the Netflix mobile app on their iOS and Android smart devices.
Speaking about the Hello Kitty Happiness Parade game, it is developed by Rogue Games and it can have up to three players down the street as they collect coins and thwart the fun-hating Kuromi, says the company.
Speaking about the Hello Kitty Happiness Parade game, it is developed by Rogue Games and it can have up to three players down the street as they collect coins and thwart the fun-hating Kuromi, says the company.
Whereas, the Neowiz’s Cats & Soup is a game which allocates tasks to the players to make soup for their customers. Players would have to collect new recipes and hearts from their Kitty companions by feeding them the fish they catch as the cats work in the game.
Whereas, the Neowiz’s Cats & Soup is a game which allocates tasks to the players to make soup for their customers. Players would have to collect new recipes and hearts from their Kitty companions by feeding them the fish they catch as the cats work in the game.
Meanwhile, the Three Kingdoms by Devolver is a card game which has players fighting war and politics at the end of China’s Han dynasty. According to the developers, players would encounter wars, factions and heroes of the saga as they move ahead in the game to make strategic decisions, partner with the right army at the right time, become powerful and more.
Meanwhile, the Three Kingdoms by Devolver is a card game which has players fighting war and politics at the end of China’s Han dynasty. According to the developers, players would encounter wars, factions and heroes of the saga as they move ahead in the game to make strategic decisions, partner with the right army at the right time, become powerful and more.
To recall, it was also recently reported that Netflix is working to produce an AAA game, as per a report. This could be Netflix's first internally developed game. Now, the OTT platform is expectedly working on a brand new AAA PC game, suggests job listings.
To recall, it was also recently reported that Netflix is working to produce an AAA game, as per a report. This could be Netflix's first internally developed game. Now, the OTT platform is expectedly working on a brand new AAA PC game, suggests job listings.
The streaming platform is searching for a game director, technical director and art director to start the production of its alleged “brand-new AAA PC game" at the Los Angeles Netflix Games Studio. Moreover, Netflix has announced openings for engineers, producers and other artists for this project.
The streaming platform is searching for a game director, technical director and art director to start the production of its alleged “brand-new AAA PC game" at the Los Angeles Netflix Games Studio. Moreover, Netflix has announced openings for engineers, producers and other artists for this project.
Netflix’s alleged PC game is believed to be an AAA PC game as of now and it appears to be a high-budget deal. The listings of various jobs by Netflix suggest that this project could be the company's first internally developed original game series. It is hard to say whether the game will be a first person or third person game at the moment.