Netflix has come up with a new offer that is expected to increase the OTT’s reach in India. The company will be offering a free trial for its content in India for a limited period of time. During the company’s earnings call, Chief Product Officer Greg Peters announced the launch of the new offer. This new offer will first be tested in India and then is expected to launched in other markets as well.

Netflix has come up with a new offer that is expected to increase the OTT’s reach in India. The company will be offering a free trial for its content in India for a limited period of time. During the company’s earnings call, Chief Product Officer Greg Peters announced the launch of the new offer. This new offer will first be tested in India and then is expected to launched in other markets as well.

Currently, Netflix offers a trial period of 30 days for new users only. However, this free-trial is not applicable in United States. In India, new users can opt for this trial period but these users will also have to provide payment details. Once the trial period ends, the money for the subscribed plan will get deducted.

Currently, Netflix offers a trial period of 30 days for new users only. However, this free-trial is not applicable in United States. In India, new users can opt for this trial period but these users will also have to provide payment details. Once the trial period ends, the money for the subscribed plan will get deducted. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Under the new StreamFest, however, users will get to access all content without any commitment. According to a report by India Today, this new plan will be offered from 4 December and users will get access to Netflix’s line up for a total of 48 hours.

Earlier this year, Netflix had announced that they will be stopping the 1 month trial period globally. However, the offer is still available in India. We can’t be certain if this new StreamFest will be a complete replacement for the 30-day trial period or Netflix will try to use both offers in tandem to expand its reach in the increasingly competitive segment.

The OTT app offers a host of plans for users in India, starting from the price of ₹199 for mobile users only. Other packs include ₹499 plan which offers a single profile use. The ₹649 plan offers two different profiles whereas the most expensive ₹799 plan offers up to four profiles and also provides content in 4K resolution.

Topics NetFlixNetFlix