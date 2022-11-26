Netflix might work on its first internally developed PC game: Report

Netflix, a video streaming platform, is now working to produce an AAA game, as per a report. This could be the Netflix's first internally developed game. Now, the OTT platform is expectedly working on a brand new AAA PC game, suggests job listings.
The streaming platform is searching for a game director, technical director and art director to start the production of its alleged “brand-new AAA PC game" at the Los Angeles Netflix Games Studio. Moreover, Netflix has announced openings for engineers, producers and other artists for this project.
Netflix’s alleged PC game is believed to be an AAA PC game as of now and it appears to be a high-budget deal. The listings of various jobs by Netflix suggest that this project could be the company's first internally developed original game series. It is hard to say whether the game will be a first person or third person game at the moment.
It is expected that the game will eventually develop a potential script or universe for a new series. Recently, Chacko Sonny of Blizzard joined the Netflix team to lead its upcoming studio in Southern California.
Meanwhile, Netflix has added nearly 2.4 million global subscribers in the September quarter, far higher than its estimates of one million. However, it pales compared to the 4.4 million it had added in the year-ago quarter.
Its revenue grew 19% (from $834 million to $889 million) in Q3, excluding foreign exchange, with average paid membership rising 23% (from 30.05 million to 36.23 million) year-on-year. Average revenue per member (ARM) was, however, was down 3%, partially driven by lower ARM in India, it said in a letter to shareholders. It clocked higher ARM in Australia and Korea.
“We’re done with shrinking quarters…we’re back to positivity. Everything the company is focussing on, whether on content, marketing, lowering prices for the ad supported model, paid sharing..lines us up for a good next year," Reed Hastings, co-chief executive officer, Netflix said during the earnings call. The appreciating dollar is a significant headwind, and the company is expecting revenue of $7.8 billion in the next quarter. The sequential decline was entirely due to the continued strengthening of the US dollar against other currencies, Hastings said. “That’s not going to go away. But other than that, all the stars are lining up very well for us."
