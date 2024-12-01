Netflix users beware! Scam spanning 23 countries aims to steal your credit card details
A new phishing scam targeting Netflix users involves urgent SMS messages about payment issues, directing them to a fake website to steal login and credit card information. The scam spans 23 countries, and Netflix warns users never to share personal details through texts or emails.
Netflix users may need to be extra cautious with a new phishing scam underway that is trying to trick people into believing they did not pay for their Netflix subscription in order to gain their Netflix credentia.s and credit card information.
