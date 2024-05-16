Netflix's ‘Ad-Supported’ tier surges to 40 million users, signaling strategy success
Netflix announced on Wednesday a significant surge in the adoption of its ad-supported tier, with global monthly active users reaching 40 million, up from five million just a year earlier. This substantial growth underscores the success of Netflix's strategy to attract new users with a more affordable plan.