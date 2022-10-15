Netflix’s ‘Basic with Ads’ plan coming in these countries: Check list

Popular video streaming platform Netflix has announced to roll out its affordable ad-supported plan in November this year. The plans are targeted at customers who find its existing plans expensive and are willing to see ads on the platform in order to pay less premium. The move is likely to bring more users to the streaming service. Netflix’s new ad-supported plan is dubbed as ‘Basic with Ads' plan and costs $6.99 (approx. ₹600).
Popular video streaming platform Netflix has announced to roll out its affordable ad-supported plan in November this year. The plans are targeted at customers who find its existing plans expensive and are willing to see ads on the platform in order to pay less premium. The move is likely to bring more users to the streaming service. Netflix’s new ad-supported plan is dubbed as ‘Basic with Ads' plan and costs $6.99 (approx. ₹600).
The rollout will begin on November 3. Initially, the plans will be available in 12 countries – US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Spain. Netflix says that the users will see ads for 4 to 5 minutes per hour on average with the plan. The ads duration will be 15 or 30 seconds and will be livestreamed during films and shows.
The rollout will begin on November 3. Initially, the plans will be available in 12 countries – US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Spain. Netflix says that the users will see ads for 4 to 5 minutes per hour on average with the plan. The ads duration will be 15 or 30 seconds and will be livestreamed during films and shows.
Netflix Basic with Ads plan will allow users to watch video streaming in HD (720p) resolution. It will support one streaming device – mobile, tablet, PC or TV. Users will not be able to download titles with the plan. Also, it will offer a limited catalog, but with access to Netflix originals.
Netflix Basic with Ads plan will allow users to watch video streaming in HD (720p) resolution. It will support one streaming device – mobile, tablet, PC or TV. Users will not be able to download titles with the plan. Also, it will offer a limited catalog, but with access to Netflix originals.
Announcing the new plan via a blog post, the company said “Basic with Ads also represents an exciting opportunity for advertisers — the chance to reach a diverse audience, including younger viewers who increasingly don’t watch linear TV, in a premium environment with a seamless, high-resolution ads experience."
Announcing the new plan via a blog post, the company said “Basic with Ads also represents an exciting opportunity for advertisers — the chance to reach a diverse audience, including younger viewers who increasingly don’t watch linear TV, in a premium environment with a seamless, high-resolution ads experience."
"While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community – and couldn't be more excited about what's ahead. As we learn from and improve the experience, we expect to launch in more countries over time," it added.