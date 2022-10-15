Netflix’s ‘Basic with Ads’ plan coming in these countries: Check list

Popular video streaming platform Netflix has announced to roll out its affordable ad-supported plan in November this year. The plans are targeted at customers who find its existing plans expensive and are willing to see ads on the platform in order to pay less premium. The move is likely to bring more users to the streaming service. Netflix’s new ad-supported plan is dubbed as ‘Basic with Ads' plan and costs $6.99 (approx. ₹600).

