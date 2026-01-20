Far from crash, talk on AI ‘just getting started’ in India: Netweb CMD
Netweb Technologies earned ₹450 crore from a government contract last quarter. CMD Sanjay Lodha believes demand for sovereign AI will sustain for five years. While investors are largely bullish, concerns remain around flat margins and Netweb's sole focus on AI.
New Delhi: Netweb Technologies, the youngest of India’s technology companies to have gone public, is banking on sustained demand for homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) tools, platforms and applications to sustain strong growth over the next three to five years, a top company executive told Mint on Monday.