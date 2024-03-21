Active Stocks
Business News/ Technology / News/  ‘Neuralink demonstrated telepathy’: Elon Musk reacts to video of paralyzed man playing video games with his mind
‘Neuralink demonstrated telepathy’: Elon Musk reacts to video of paralyzed man playing video games with his mind

Quadriplegic patient Noland Arbaugh uses Neuralink brain implant to play video games and chess solely with his mind, highlighting the advancement in brain-computer interface technology.

Noland Arbaugh, the first ever brain implant patient of Neuralink, demonstrated playing Chess and video games using his brain.Premium
Neuralink CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a live stream of a quadriplegic man, the company's first brain implant patient, playing video games and online chess using just his mind. 

In the video shared on Neuralink's official X (formerly Twitter) profile, the patient, Noland Arbaugh was able to use his mind to play chess and game Civilization VI in the computer placed in front of him. The 29 year old while playing Civilization VI said, “I had given up on playing that game,"

Giving details about his injury, Noland said in the video, "About 8 years ago I was in a kind of freak diving accident and dislocated my C4 and C5 so I am a complete quadriplegic. I am paralyzed from below my shoulders. I have no sensation or movement below my shoulders."

Sharing details about the live stream of Noland playing games, “Musk wrote,Livestream of @Neuralink demonstrating “Telepathy" – controlling a computer and playing video games just by thinking."

Meanwhile, Kip Allan Ludwig, co-director of the Wisconsin Institute for Translational Neuroengineering, also reacted to the development in an interaction with Bloomberg. He said, “I’m happy for the individual that he’s been able to interface with a computer in a way he wasn’t able to before the implant…That’s not a breakthrough compared to what others have shown previously, but it’s certainly a good starting point."

 

Published: 21 Mar 2024, 07:04 AM IST
