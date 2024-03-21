‘Neuralink demonstrated telepathy’: Elon Musk reacts to video of paralyzed man playing video games with his mind
Quadriplegic patient Noland Arbaugh uses Neuralink brain implant to play video games and chess solely with his mind, highlighting the advancement in brain-computer interface technology.
Neuralink CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a live stream of a quadriplegic man, the company's first brain implant patient, playing video games and online chess using just his mind.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message