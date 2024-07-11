Neuralink to implant second brain chip next week. Elon Musk says, ‘to give people super powers…’
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-computer startup, is set to implant its device in a new patient soon. The technology enables paralyzed individuals to control digital devices through brain signals, with the aim of increasing the number of recipients to high single digits by the end of the year.
Elon Musk's brain-computer startup Nerualink will implant its device into a second human patient in around a week, top company executives confirmed in a briefing on X. So far, Arizona-based Noland Arbaugh is the only person to receive the brain chip implant, but Musk says he hopes this number would go up into high single digits by the end of this year.