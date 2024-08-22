Neuralink's latest brain implant surgery a ‘Success’: Paralyzed patient can design 3D objects and play Counter-Strike 2
Elon Musk's Neuralink successfully completed its second human implant surgery on Alex, a former automotive technician. The procedure yielded promising results, with Alex now able to create 3D designs and engage in video gaming, including playing Counter-Strike 2.
Elon Musk's Neuralink, the pioneering brain-computer interface company, announced a successful surgery for its second human implant, reported Bloomberg.
