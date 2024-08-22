Elon Musk's Neuralink successfully completed its second human implant surgery on Alex, a former automotive technician. The procedure yielded promising results, with Alex now able to create 3D designs and engage in video gaming, including playing Counter-Strike 2.

Elon Musk's Neuralink, the pioneering brain-computer interface company, announced a successful surgery for its second human implant, reported Bloomberg.

As per the agency, the procedure, carried out on a patient named Alex, who was previously an automotive technician before suffering a spinal cord injury, has yielded promising results. Alex is now able to create 3D designs and engage in video gaming, including playing titles like Counter-Strike 2.

Reportedly, this recent surgery marked a significant improvement over Neuralink's first human trial, where the patient, Noland Arbaugh, encountered an unexpected challenge when electrode threads began retracting from his brain. To address this issue in the second procedure, Neuralink introduced several preventive measures, such as minimizing brain movement during surgery and reducing the gap between the implant and the brain's surface.

In Arbaugh's case, Neuralink had to implement post-surgery software updates to mitigate the issue. Learning from that experience, the company ensured that the latest surgery went smoothly, avoiding similar complications.

Neuralink's brain interface device, known as Link, currently enables patients to control on-screen cursors and digital devices through simple commands. However, the company is already working on expanding its capabilities. Future upgrades could allow the device to interpret multiple simultaneous movement intentions and even recognize handwriting, potentially enabling patients to write more efficiently.

These advancements are aimed at restoring digital independence for individuals who are unable to use their limbs and giving a voice back to those who are unable to speak due to neurological disorders. While the Link device is currently designed for patients with severe movement limitations, Musk envisions a future where these implants could enhance the abilities of healthy individuals, such as improving memory recall.

After undergoing surgery at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Alex was discharged just a day later. Since then, he has successfully used computer-aided design software to create a custom mount for his Neuralink charger, demonstrating the potential of this groundbreaking technology.

As Neuralink continues its Prime study, which is an investigational medical device trial, Musk has expressed hopes of having several more patients implanted with the device by the end of the year.

