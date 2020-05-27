OnePlus was rumoured to launch a new cheaper device in the month of July but now it seems that it’s more than just a rumour. The new cheaper OnePlus device is expected to re-ignite its position in the premium mid-range segment.

The company’s chief Pete Lau, during an interview with Fast Company, claimed that the company wants to move back to making affordable OnePlus devices. While there was no mention of any smartphone in particular, it substantiates prior rumours and leaks about OnePlus Z, a new affordable device from the stables of the company that was once popular for manufacturing ‘flagship killers’.

Lau also went on to claim that this new phone that is under development will initially be launched in India and then will be released to the US and other European countries.

As reported earlier, the device is expected to feature a MediaTek chipset. OnePlus Z may be the first device from the company not to feature a Qualcomm chip.

A teaser of the device was leaked which reveals as few details about the device. The teaser shows that it will be a boxier design in comparison to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The image also shows a punch hole cutout for the front camera.

With the launch of OnePlus Z, the company will be aiming to please its cult following that liked it for its flagship killer DNA. Recently, OnePlus launched its most expensive devices till date OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, leaving a vacuum in the premium mid-range segment.

With an official nod to the device, we can expect more information about the OnePlus Z trickling down to us. Stay tuned for further updates.

