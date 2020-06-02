Google might have found a solution to your sleep problems. As a part of the Digital Wellbeing setting, the company has introduced a new Bedtime mode that provides tools for a restful sleep for Android users.

Similar to how the Wind Down mode worked under the Digital Wellbeing setting, this new mode, when turned on will keep the Android phone dark and quiet while you sleep.

"While Bedtime mode is on, it uses Do Not Disturb to silence calls, texts and other notifications that might disturb your sleep. Grayscale fades the colours on your phone to black and white to reduce the draw from enticing colors that keep you up," Google said in a statement on Monday.

The company claims that the search for topics like 'insomnia' and 'can’t sleep' are on the rise and this new mode can help Android users be more mindful about their sleep patterns. The user can set their own schedule and choose to have it turn on automatically or after the phone is plugged in to charge.

The new Bedtime mode is available on all devices with Digital Wellbeing and parental controls settings. The Bedtime tab will be available in the Clock app and users can maintain consistency by setting daily sleep and wake times.

"In Clock, you'll see a preview of tomorrow's calendar and a tally of the total hours of sleep you'd get, and you can adjust your bedtime if needed," said Google.

To further increase the quality of sleep or to help the user fall asleep easily, Google will provide a reminder before bedtime and an option to play calming sounds from Calm, Spotify, YouTube Music and more.

The waking up procedure will also be looked after by using a gentle Sunrise Alart. The phone gives a visual cue before the actual alarm sets off. The visual cue will begin 15 minutes prior to the audio alarm in which the phone gradually brightens your screen to help you wake up gently.

"The new bedtime experience is rolling out to Pixel devices starting Monday and will be available in the Clock app on other Android devices later this summer," said the company.

