New Apple Mac Mini to get smaller and smarter, likely to launch this year: Report
Apple is reportedly set to launch a significantly smaller Mac mini later this year, featuring advanced M4 processors for enhanced AI capabilities. The new design is likely to maintain its aluminum shell but may be taller.
California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to unveil its most compact desktop computer yet, as part of a significant redesign of its Mac lineup.
