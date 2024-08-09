California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to unveil its most compact desktop computer yet, as part of a significant redesign of its Mac lineup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Bloomberg report, the upcoming Mac mini, slated for release later this year, could promise a drastic reduction in size, approaching the dimensions of an Apple TV set-top box.

The report from the wire highlights that the new Mac mini will be considerably smaller than its predecessor but may feature a greater height. While the current model stands at approximately 1.4 inches high, the redesigned unit will maintain its aluminum exterior. Although the exact height of the new version has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to offer a more compact footprint overall.

In addition to its size, the updated Mac mini is anticipated to integrate advanced technology with a strong focus on artificial intelligence. The new model will be powered by Apple’s latest M4 processors, which are also set to be featured in upcoming versions of the iMac desktop and MacBook Pro. These M4 chips, which have already debuted in the iPad Pro, will drive new AI capabilities that Apple is planning to introduce later this year.

Apple is also working on several other Mac models, including updated MacBook Airs scheduled for spring and new Mac Pro and Mac Studio units expected by mid-2025. This broad upgrade across the Mac lineup represents a significant shift as Apple moves to implement the same generation of M4 silicon across all its computer offerings for the first time.

The new Mac mini will likely be offered in two variants: a standard model featuring the base M4 chip and a higher-end version equipped with a more powerful M4 Pro chip. The latter could provide enhanced memory capacity and improved graphics performance. While the standard model is likely to begin shipping this month, the M4 Pro-equipped Mac mini will not be available until October.

Despite the anticipated reduction in production costs due to the smaller design, it remains unclear if these savings will be reflected in the retail price.

(With inputs from Reuters)

