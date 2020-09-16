Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >New Apple One subscription service will start at 195 per month in India
Lori Malm unveils Apple One during a special event at the company's headquarters of Apple Park in a still image from video released in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 15, 2020.

New Apple One subscription service will start at 195 per month in India

1 min read . 12:06 AM IST Prasid Banerjee

  • The company is using this service to let users pay for multiple services under one price
  • The Apple One service bundles Apple’s other offerings, like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more

India will be amongst the first countries to get access to Apple’s new bundled service offering, Apple One. The company is using this service to let users pay for multiple services under one price. The Apple One service bundles Apple’s other offerings, like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more.

The individual plan will cost users Rs. 195 per month, and it allows access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. There’s a Family plan that allows access to the same services but with 200GB of cloud storage, and it can be shared with up to six family members. This plan will cost users Rs. 365 per month. The company said the product will go live “this fall".

The company says Apple One will save users Rs. 177 per month for the individual plan and Rs. 200 per month for the family plan. There’s a third Premier tier for this, which isn’t going to be available in India right now. This plan is available in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) only.

Unlike the individual and family plans, the Premier plan also bundles Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ services, bumping the cloud storage space up to 2TB. It is also shareable amongst six family members.

Further, the company said Apple One will also include a 30-day free trial for any service that customers don’t already have. It will give users a single invoice every month and can be canceled at any time.

