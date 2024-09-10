New Apple phone, same old look? Internet can't stop comparing iPhone 16 to older models, flooded with hilarious memes
Apple’s iPhone 16 launch sparked internet humor, with memes mocking its similarities to past models, particularly the viral Spiderman pointing meme. Despite AI features, and improved battery life, many believe the design feels unchanged. Social media remains abuzz with lighthearted jabs.
Apple Inc. held its highly anticipated iPhone 16 Series launch event on Monday, introducing its latest lineup with a mix of subtle design tweaks and advanced AI-driven features. However, despite these updates, the internet is buzzing with memes, suggesting the new models feel all too familiar.