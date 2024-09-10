Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  New Apple phone, same old look? Internet can't stop comparing iPhone 16 to older models, flooded with hilarious memes

Govind Choudhary

  • Apple’s iPhone 16 launch sparked internet humor, with memes mocking its similarities to past models, particularly the viral Spiderman pointing meme. Despite AI features, and improved battery life, many believe the design feels unchanged. Social media remains abuzz with lighthearted jabs.

Social media platforms, particularly X and Instagram, have been flooded with humorous takes on the iPhone 16, with many netizens drawing comparisons to previous models.

Apple Inc. held its highly anticipated iPhone 16 Series launch event on Monday, introducing its latest lineup with a mix of subtle design tweaks and advanced AI-driven features. However, despite these updates, the internet is buzzing with memes, suggesting the new models feel all too familiar.

Social media platforms, particularly X and Instagram, have been flooded with humorous takes on the iPhone 16, with many netizens drawing comparisons to previous models. A particularly viral meme—the iconic Spiderman pointing scene—has resurfaced, implying that the iPhone's design has barely evolved since the iPhone 11 series.

Here are some of the best hand-picked memes for you:

The Real Upgrades: What's New?

For those wondering if Apple has indeed brought something new to the table, the answer is a qualified "yes." The iPhone 16 series does come with several updates, both under the hood and in terms of user experience.

The models feature different screen sizes, catering to a range of preferences:

  • iPhone 16: 6.1 inches
  • iPhone 16 Pro: 6.3 inches
  • iPhone 16 Plus: 6.7 inches
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 6.9 inches

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are powered by the newA18 chip, while the higher-end Pro models boast theA18 Pro chipset, promising superior performance. Significant improvements have also been made to the cameras, especially on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, which now include a 48 MP ultra-wide lens and 5x optical zoom for more detailed photography.

In terms of usability, Apple has introduced a larger action button alongside a new capture button for quicker and easier photo-taking. These hardware enhancements are complemented by Apple Intelligence, a forthcoming AI platform that the company believes will set its devices apart in an increasingly AI-centric world.

Battery Boost and AI Future

Another significant upgrade is the improved battery life, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max packing the largest battery ever in an iPhone. As the tech world marches into the AI era, Apple's AI-driven features are expected to be game-changers, although details on these exclusive features remain scarce.

In summary, while memes poke fun at the perceived lack of innovation, Apple’s iPhone 16 series does introduce meaningful changes. Whether these will be enough to silence the critics remains to be seen.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.
