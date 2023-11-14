New Breed of Supercomputer Aims for the Two Quintillion Mark
Scott Patterson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Nov 2023, 04:47 PM IST
SummaryThat’s two billion billion operations a second, enough to explore the brain and discover drugs.
LEMONT, Ill.—Inside a vast data center on the outskirts of Chicago, the most powerful supercomputer in the world is coming to life. The machine will be able to analyze connections inside the brain and help design batteries that charge faster and last longer.
