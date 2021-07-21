The budget 5G iPhone is expected to hit the market as early as the first half of 2022 as Apple could be working on a new iPhone SE with 5G and an updated A14 Bionic chip from the iPhone 12 lineup which may be launched during the said period, reports suggest.

The new said iPhone will be powered by Apple's own A15 processor, the same chip that will go into this year's premium iPhones, and its 5G connectivity will be enabled by Qualcomm's X60 modem chip.

iPhone-maker Apple is expected to release all 5G-enabled phones in its next year's line-up. The iPhones expected to be released in 2022 will be 5G-capable, reported Nikkei citing sources, including Apple's first revamp of its budget handset in two years.

Like previous SE models, Apple's budget 5G iPhone will look like a refreshed version of the iPhone 8 and have a 4.7-inch liquid crystal diode (LCD) display, rather than the more advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, according to four people familiar with the plans, the Nikkei report added.

The iPhone maker may not introduce any new 4G models next year, instead will begin to sell a version of its cheapest handset which is the popular iPhone SE. Also, it will not introduce an updated version of the iPhone Mini next year, after the premium smartphone with a smaller screen failed to catch on with consumers.

Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi were among the firsts who had introduced 5G-capable phones by 2019, whereas Apple was a latecomer as its first 5G iPhone came out in 2020.

In addition to shuffling its iPhone lineup, the company is also said to be preparing updated versions of other products for release in the second half of this year. Meanwhile, mass production of this year's new iPhones is also set to begin in August, in line with Apple's usual pre-pandemic production schedule.

