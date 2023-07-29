Call of Duty, the popular first-person shooter video game franchise, is gearing up to launch a new season on August 2. This upcoming season will be available for two titles, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 5. In addition to introducing fresh maps and weapons, players can look forward to a special lineup of playable characters (operators). To celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop, Call of Duty players will have the exciting opportunity to choose from a selection of iconic operators, including Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage, throughout the entire season. The collaboration between the gaming studio and these renowned artists was announced on Call of Duty's official Twitter page. Snoop Dogg is no stranger to the Call of Duty franchise, having made previous appearances. The Twitter post reveals the hip-hop icon holding a gun with a distinctive blue color. On the other hand, Nicki Minaj's upcoming in-game skin features eye-catching bubblegum pink hair. In this forthcoming season, players can anticipate her store bundle, marking a significant milestone as Call of Duty's first-ever self-named female Operator.

In addition to the already announced rapper skins, the upcoming season is rumored to include a third rapper skin. While the gaming company has not officially disclosed the details, many anticipate that 21 Savage will make an appearance as part of the season's "Reloaded offerings" at a later date. Moreover, this season will not only feature iconic rappers but also a character from another popular game.

As per the PlayStation blog, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider is set to join the intense action in Season 5. Players can expect her arrival through a new Operator bundle, scheduled to be released midway through the season.

Moroever, Season 5 will include a special treat for hip-hop enthusiasts with the introduction of "some of hip hop's seminal tracks" as part of War Tracks. These tracks will be available for free from August 7 to August 16.