New Delhi surgeon leads groundbreaking bariatric surgery using Apple Vision Pro headset
Pristyn Care in collaboration with Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics conducted first live bariatric surgery using Apple Vision Pro, providing immersive 3D environment for precise intervention on a 155kg patient.
In a groundbreaking development in the realm of medical technology, Apple's highly anticipated mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, has once again captured attention, this time for its pioneering application in bariatric surgery. Conducted by Dr. Mohit Bhandari of Pristyn Care in New Delhi, the surgery marked a significant milestone in the integration of advanced technology into surgical procedures, reported HT Tech.