In a groundbreaking development in the realm of medical technology, Apple's highly anticipated mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, has once again captured attention, this time for its pioneering application in bariatric surgery. Conducted by Dr. Mohit Bhandari of Pristyn Care in New Delhi, the surgery marked a significant milestone in the integration of advanced technology into surgical procedures, reported HT Tech.

As per several media reports, the inaugural live bariatric surgery employing the Apple Vision Pro took place at Pristyn Care in collaboration with Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics. Dr. Bhandari led the procedure, which involved a sleeve gastric bypass and a Single Anastomosis Duodenal-Ileal (SADI) procedure on a patient weighing 155 kilograms. Suffering from sleep apnea syndrome and high blood pressure, the patient's condition necessitated precise intervention.

During the 40-minute surgery on May 17, the Apple Vision Pro provided an immersive 3D environment, enabling the surgical team to focus on intricate details with unparalleled clarity. This advanced visualization technology facilitated enhanced precision, promising improved outcomes for patients undergoing complex procedures.

Vaibhav Kapoor, co-founder of Pristyn Care, told NDTV that this technological advancement is revolutionizing surgical practices. He lauded the successful integration of the Vision Pro headset into bariatric surgery and foresaw its potential to elevate standards within the healthcare industry.

Dr. Bhandari echoed Kapoor's sentiments, emphasizing the transformative impact of technology such as the Vision Pro headset on surgical precision and patient outcomes. The utilization of mixed reality technology opens doors to a realm of possibilities, empowering surgeons to achieve unprecedented levels of precision and efficiency.

This latest achievement adds to a growing list of medical applications for the Apple Vision Pro headset. Recent reports have highlighted its use in laparoscopic surgery in Chennai and in conducting major spine surgeries in the UK. With each successful implementation, the Vision Pro headset solidifies its position as a game-changer in the field of healthcare, promising to reshape the future of surgical practices worldwide.

