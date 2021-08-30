New drone regulations wind in the sails for racers, hobbyists

Micro-drones will still need permission to fly in yellow and red zones, but racers won’t need to approach the local police to seek those permissions. In addition, the yellow zone, which was earlier set at 45km from an airport perimeter, has now been reduced to 12km. The green zone is “supposed to be" over three-fourths of the country, said Mrinal Pai, co-founder of Skylark Drones, a drone platform company. Pai said that the new policy also suggests that the process of procuring a unique registration number (UIN) necessary to register a drone in India will also be simpler.

