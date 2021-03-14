New drone rules take effect; unauthorized trade to invite penalty

Use of any drone other than those in the nano category—those weighing 250 gms or less—need a permit. However, nano drones that have a maximum speed of more than 15 meters per second in level flight or are capable of flying more than 15 meters high and have a range more than 100 meters from the remote pilot will fall in the next category—micro drones for which permit and take-off permission are needed. Micro drones are in general classified as those weighing more than 250 gms but equal to or less than two kilograms.

