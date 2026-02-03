New Firefox settings put AI control back in users’ hands: Here's how

Mozilla is preparing to hand greater control to users over how artificial intelligence features appear and function in Firefox, introducing a dedicated control centre that allows people to switch individual tools on or off or opt out of generative AI entirely.
The change will arrive with the Firefox 148 desktop update, due to roll out on 24 February, and is designed to address growing concerns that AI features are often enabled by default with little user choice.
In a blog post outlining the update, Mozilla said the new system will place all AI related settings in one location inside the browser. From there, users can decide exactly which tools they want active and which they would rather disable.
The company acknowledged that many browsers automatically surface AI powered additions, such as side panel chatbots or translation aids, even when people have no intention of using them. Firefox’s new approach aims to reverse that trend by putting decision making firmly in the hands of the user.
Beyond toggling individual features, Firefox will also introduce a blanket option that blocks all generative AI capabilities. Selecting this setting will not only turn off current tools but will automatically prevent any future AI features from being enabled as well.
This means users who prefer a more traditional browsing experience will not need to revisit settings each time new functionality is introduced.
At launch, the AI control hub will manage five core features:
The chatbot can connect to a range of services, including Claude, ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini and Mistral’s Le Chat, allowing users to select their preferred provider.
Mozilla framed the update as part of a broader philosophy centred on transparency and control.
The company said that as AI becomes more embedded in everyday browsing, giving people clear choices matters more than ever.