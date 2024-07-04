New Game Porting Toolkit 2.0 by Apple eases Windows Game ports to Mac and iOS
Apple introduces Game Porting Toolkit 2.0, allowing developers to seamlessly bring Windows games to macOS, iPhone, and iPad. The toolkit translates DirectX graphics to Metal, supports game controller, Spatial Audio, and HDR video capabilities.
California-based Apple has announced an upgraded version of its Game Porting Toolkit, designed to simplify the process of bringing Windows games to macOS and now iOS, reported 9To5Mac.