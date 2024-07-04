California-based Apple has announced an upgraded version of its Game Porting Toolkit, designed to simplify the process of bringing Windows games to macOS and now iOS, reported 9To5Mac.

Originally launched last year to facilitate the adaptation of Windows games for macOS, this toolkit has already seen several high-profile games transition to the Mac. The latest iteration, Game Porting Toolkit 2.0, extends its capabilities to include iPhones and iPads.

As per the publication, Apple’s Game Porting Toolkit provides a robust framework for translating Windows games into native macOS applications. Developers can utilize this tool to assess the feasibility of porting their games to Mac, followed by detailed optimizations for macOS. A key feature of the toolkit is its ability to convert DirectX graphics to Metal, Apple’s graphics API.

In addition to graphics translation, the toolkit assists developers in leveraging various built-in system features, including game controller support, Spatial Audio, and HDR video capabilities, added the report.

With the introduction of macOS Sequoia, Apple has enhanced the Game Porting Toolkit with improved graphics performance, expanded software compatibility, and support for advanced features such as ray-tracing on compatible hardware and the AVX2 instruction set.

The most significant advancement in Game Porting Toolkit 2.0 is its new support for iOS 18. This development was highlighted in a session at WWDC 2024, where Apple explained how developers can now port a Windows game to macOS and subsequently to iPhone and iPad with ease.

Reportedly, once a game is optimized for macOS, transitioning it to iOS becomes straightforward, thanks to the shared SDK. Features such as game controller support and graphics rendering are consistent across platforms. For instance, haptic feedback implemented for game controllers can be seamlessly integrated with the iPhone’s Haptic Engine using the same API.

This streamlined porting process is expected to attract more game developers to Apple’s ecosystem, allowing them to reach a wider audience across multiple Apple devices with minimal additional effort. Game Porting Toolkit 2.0 is currently available in beta for developers, promising to expand the gaming possibilities on Apple platforms.

