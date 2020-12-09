New Google app allows people to use eyes to communicate

A new Android app called Look to Speak has been developed under 'Experiments with Google ' initiative. This new app enables people to use their eyes to select pre-written phrases and have them spoken aloud. The new app is available to ussers via Google Play Store and is compatible with Android 9.0 and above, including Android One.

The assistive technology helps the community of people living with speech and motor impairments, particularly those who are non-verbal and require assistance to communicate.

The Look to Speak lets people use their eyes to choose pre-written phrases for their phone to speak out loud. People have to look left, right or up to quickly select what they want to say from a list of phrases. It also lets people share their authentic voice.

The eye gaze sensitivity settings can be adjusted, and Google claims all of the data is private and never leaves the phone. To help people put this app to use, Google created a tutorial and a guide with top tips, like how to position the phone and use the simplified eye gaze interaction.

Look to Speak is a ‘Start with One’ project on the “Experiments with Google" platform. The official blog on the app claims that Look To Speak could work where other communication devices couldn’t easily go—for example, in outdoors, in transit, in the shower and in urgent situations.

