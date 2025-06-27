New Google features surface fresh content on topics you care about; Search now prioritises your favourite websites

Google has announced a set of new and existing personalisation tools designed to give users greater control over the content and results they see across its Search and Shopping platforms. The update includes features that aim to reflect individual browsing habits, preferred websites, and shopping interests, without altering the core structure of search results.

A new feature, currently being trialled through Google’s Labs section, allows users to prioritise content from selected websites. Dubbed “Preferred Sources”, the feature is available in English in the US and India. Users who opt in can click a star icon next to the Top Stories header and select their preferred sources. If the chosen sites publish new, relevant content, it will appear more frequently in the Top Stories section, clearly labelled and displayed alongside other sources.

For ongoing topics, Google Search will now automatically surface the latest information if a user has previously searched the same subject. New updates will appear in sections such as Top Stories and “What People Are Saying”. Additionally, the recent searches dropdown will notify users when fresh material is available.

Another adjustment promotes frequently visited websites within search results, provided personalisation is enabled and the content remains relevant to the query. This aims to help users return more easily to familiar sources.

In the Discover feed, users can now select specific sports teams to follow. This selection triggers tailored content, such as scores and match highlights, across various sports and leagues.

On the shopping side, Google is integrating personal style preferences into its results. When browsing fashion, footwear, or accessories, users may now encounter a “save your favourite styles” prompt. This data will be used to shape future product suggestions.

Google Shopping has also updated its homepage to feature a customised feed. After selecting preferred shopping categories, users are shown a stream of videos and product listings tied to those interests. The platform includes deal browsing, price checks, and access to new trends.

