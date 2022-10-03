New Harly malware infects devices, after Joker: Here's how to secure your device

Harly, a new malware has been infecting devices via Google Play installs, as per a report by MakeUseOf. This malware is named after Harley Quinn, the Joker’s fictional girlfriend from the DC Comics universe. Earlier, the Joker malware was making rounds. The difference between these two malware is that while the Joker malware needed to download the malicious code after landing on the device via legitimate looking apps, the Harly malware carries the malicious code with it and does not depend on being remotely controlled.

