New HP Spectre x360 14 with 11th Gen Intel chipsets: All you need to know

HP Inc. unveiled the HP Spectre x360 14, which the company claims provides the viewability of a 15-inch screen with a compact 13.5-inch form factor. HP also updated the Spectre and Envy line-up of laptops with 11th Gen Intel Processors.

The Spectre x360 14 gets a dual chamfer design. The company is offering colour options of Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents, and Natural Silver.

The new laptop comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio display. The company claims that the Spectre x360 14 offers roughly 20% more vertical viewing space than a 16:9 ratio. The company claims the display gets a 90.33% screen-to-body ratio.

The brand is also offering an optional OLED display with a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. To combat exposure to harmful blue lights, the OLED panel shifts the display spectrum to reduce the blue light. This display comes with both TUV7 and Eyesafe®8 certifications.

The Spectre x360 14 comes with 11th Gen Intel Core processor that the company claims delivers 34% performance improvement, and 79% performance gains with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics when compared to last year’s Spectre x360 13.

The company claims a battery life of 17 hours for the device. In terms of connectivity, the Spectre x360 14 provides Wi-Fi 620 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The device also supports Thunderbolt 421 for fast signaling data rates to send and receive large files like videos, photos, and movies. Other features include HP Quick Drop and HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen support.

