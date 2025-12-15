New iOS 26 glitch is breaking photos shared from Android phones: here's what you need to know

Apple's iOS 26 has been struck with another unusual bug, which is turning photos taken from Android devices red for some users. The new bug was discovered by users on Reddit, who say that pictures taken on Android devices are getting a red filter applied when viewing them in the Apple Photos app.

One user says this was the case when they took images with their Motorola Razr device, while another user says the same was the case when they took pictures with their Samsung Galaxy S24. Meanwhile, yet another user noted that they faced the same issue even when viewing images taken from their iPhone 15 on the iPhone 17.

iOS 26.2 red tint issue

A user also complained that not only are images turning red while zooming in on the iPhone, they are also turning black and white while trying to crop them. Users also complained that the issue persisted even after installing the latest iOS 26.2 update.

Social media users also seem to have found a workaround for the issue. Users say clicking on Edit and then ‘Revert’ seems to remove the red filter from the affected images. However, a more permanent fix will have to be brought in by Apple.

Apple hasn’t admitted the red filter issue with images, so it isn’t yet clear when users can expect a fix for the problem.

Problems with iOS 26 so far: Notably, this is not the first time users have complained of issues with iOS 26. Soon after the update was released to all users, a barrage of criticism came in on social media about lagging performance, stuttering animations, app crashes, and battery draining issues.

Meanwhile, the new Liquid Glass design has also turned out to be a hit or miss among users, with a section complaining that the new design language reduced readability and was visually distracting. Since then, Apple has rolled out multiple updates to give users more control over how Liquid Glass appears.

Soon after the new iPhone launches, Apple had also admitted that the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air had a camera bug that blacked out a portion of an image in certain scenarios. The company had then fixed the issue with a future update.

The tech giant also recently announced that it had fixed over 20 security flaws with the iOS 26.2 update. One of the issues was related to the App Store, where a permission flaw could allow an app to access sensitive payment tokens. There were also similar permission and logging issues across other system components like Icons, Messages, MediaExperience, Screen Time, Telephony, and Photos.