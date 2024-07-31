New iPhone 16 leaks: Vibrant hues, matte finish, and enhanced spatial video capabilities tipped
Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 16 series in September, with models including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. Leaked dummy units reveal vibrant color options, a redesigned camera layout, and new features like Spatial Video capability and an A18 Bionic chip.
California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series this September, featuring four distinct models, which are iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.