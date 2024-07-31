Explore
New iPhone 16 leaks: Vibrant hues, matte finish, and enhanced spatial video capabilities tipped

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 16 series in September, with models including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. Leaked dummy units reveal vibrant color options, a redesigned camera layout, and new features like Spatial Video capability and an A18 Bionic chip.

The leaked image showcases the iPhone 16 in five vibrant colors: black, blue, green, pink, and white. (X: Sonny Dickson)

California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series this September, featuring four distinct models, which are iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. 

In a recent leak, dummy units of the standard iPhone 16 model have surfaced online, courtesy of an image shared by JSonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) on X (formerly known as Twitter).

 iPhone 16 Color Options and Design Features Leaked 

The leaked image showcases the iPhone 16 in five vibrant colors: black, blue, green, pink, and white. These hues are notably more saturated compared to the pastel tones of the previous iPhone 15 series. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also predicted a similar color palette for the upcoming standard model. 

In contrast, last year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow, all sporting a matte finish. One of the most noticeable design changes in the iPhone 16 is the reimagined camera island. 

The new arrangement features vertically aligned lenses, a shift from the diagonal layout seen in current models. This modification is speculated to enhance the device's ability to capture Spatial Video, a feature currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, designed for compatibility with the Vision Pro headset. The back of the iPhone 16 appears to retain the matte finish characteristic of its predecessor. The power button is positioned on the right side, with a rumored Capture button located just below it. 

Speculated Specifications of the iPhone 16 Series 

The iPhone 16 is anticipated to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display. Several media reports suggest that both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely be equipped with the A18 Bionic chip, manufactured using TSMC's 3nm process. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature the more advanced A18 Pro chip. As excitement builds for the official announcement, these early glimpses and speculations provide a tantalizing preview of what Apple’s next-generation iPhones might offer.

Published: 31 Jul 2024, 06:14 PM IST
