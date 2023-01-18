Govt can remove online gaming content under amended rules3 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 12:31 AM IST
The industry also asked that the government must reconsider the proposal to register games with the SRO
NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday proposed amendments to the Information Technology (intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code) Rules 2021 to include online gaming as an intermediary, in line with industry demands.