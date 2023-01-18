Govt can remove online gaming content under amended rules

The provision pertaining to fact-checking by government agencies such as PIB has been made in Rule 3 (b)(v) of the IT Rules. This rule dictates that an intermediary will have to ensure that its platform is not used to host, display, upload, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information that misleads the addressee about the origin of the message or knowingly communicates information that is patently false or misleading in nature. The new proposal adds that the information can be identified as fake or false by PIB’s fact-check unit or another agency authorized by the Centre.