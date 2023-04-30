The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a remarkable success, surpassing even the Wii in sales and becoming the third best-selling console of all time. Despite being on the market for six years, Nintendo has yet to provide fans with a significant upgrade beyond the slight improvement of the Switch OLED. As a result, enthusiasts have been anticipating a next-generation experience. However, a recent job listing suggests that a new Nintendo console may be in the works.

Nintendo European Research and Development (NERD) has surprised fans by posting a job listing that hints at the company's possible move towards the next generation of consoles.

The listing is for a Game Technologies R&D Engineer/Scientist who should have expertise in high-performance implementation and cross-platform development. While this may not seem significant by itself, it could indicate that Nintendo is preparing to launch a new console as the Switch approaches the end of its lifespan.

Additionally, the job description also requires the candidate to work closely with game developers to introduce innovative technology to the market. This move certainly suggests that Nintendo is gearing up for the next generation of gaming consoles.

As Sony and Xbox make strides with the release of the PS5 and Xbox consoles respectively, it appears that it is time for Nintendo to join the next-generation of gaming. The Nintendo Switch has always prioritized gameplay over graphics, but with newer games requiring more powerful hardware, the company may need to upgrade its console to keep up and compete for third-party titles.

Fortunately, with AMD's recent announcement of its Ryzen Z1 handheld gaming chips, the future looks promising for Nintendo's next console to have enhanced specifications and capabilities.