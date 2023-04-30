New job listing suggests development of Nintendo's next-generation console. All details1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Nintendo European Research and Development (NERD) has surprised fans by posting a job listing that hints at the company's possible move towards the next generation of consoles.
The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a remarkable success, surpassing even the Wii in sales and becoming the third best-selling console of all time. Despite being on the market for six years, Nintendo has yet to provide fans with a significant upgrade beyond the slight improvement of the Switch OLED. As a result, enthusiasts have been anticipating a next-generation experience. However, a recent job listing suggests that a new Nintendo console may be in the works.
