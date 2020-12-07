New leak reveals Samsung is working on a 600MP camera sensor

Pixel wars have been going on in the smartphone industry since quite a long time. While products like the Nokia Lumia 1020 broke boundaries much ahead of their time, smartphone processors are finally able to use heavy sensors to produce high-resolution images and videos on a practical scale. One of the biggest contributors of innovation in the smartphone industry, Samsung is planning to stretch the boundaries of smartphone cameras with a massive 600MP lens.

A reliable tipster in the tech industry, Ice Universe has revealed a presentation slide that shows the sketch describing Samsung’s potential technology with 600MP. The ISOCELL sensor by Samsung seems to be in its initial stages of development as it shows some prominent problems with the design which includes an abnormally deep camera bump.

Samsung is really doing 600MP sensors! pic.twitter.com/vGgsfxsGGh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 5, 2020

The presentation shows a camera bump of 22mm. Samsung’s ISOCELL aims to solve the problem of camera sensor size in future.

Pixels on smartphone cameras are on a rise but the biggest limitation on a smartphone camera is the device’s slim chassis. As manufacturers increase the pixel count, they will have to incorporate a bigger sensor.

Samsung’s Head of Sensor Business Team, in the month of April, did mention that the company is has plans to develop a 600MP sensor. This sensor, he claimed, will be able to capture more detail than a human eye which is estimated to be equivalent to a resolution capture by a 500MP camera sensor.

In a blog titled, “Rivalling the Human Eye: How Samsung is Opening Up the Possibilities for Image Sensor Technology", York claimed the current smartphones and even DSLR camera manufacturers have a long way ahead of them in terms of sensor capabilities that will be able to match human perception.

He goes on to explain, “Simply putting as many pixels as possible together into a sensor might seem like the easy fix, but this would result in a massive image sensor that takes over the entirety of a device. In order to fit millions of pixels in today’s smartphones that feature other cutting-edge specs like high screen-to-body ratios and slim designs, pixels inevitably have to shrink so that sensors can be as compact as possible," Park noted.

